Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 2.66% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 1,187,514 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 129,197 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth $11,741,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 277,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 223,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPD stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

