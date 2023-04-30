Singapore Exchange Limited Announces Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8481 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SPXCY opened at $107.94 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
