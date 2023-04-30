Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

SKX opened at $53.19 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $711,540.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 387,030 shares in the company, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

