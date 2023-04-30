Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.55. 747,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,897. The stock has a market cap of $496.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

