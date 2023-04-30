Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.11) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SNN opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

