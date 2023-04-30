Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Society Pass by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Society Pass by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Stock Performance

Society Pass Company Profile

Shares of SOPA opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.