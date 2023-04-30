Solana (SOL) Hits Market Cap of $9.08 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.08 or 0.00078444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $9.08 billion and approximately $377.40 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Solana

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 393,235,582 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

