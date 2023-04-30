Sourceless Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,028.97 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $442.44 million and approximately $1,028.97 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.85 or 1.00107544 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02106963 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

