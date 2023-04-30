South Dakota Investment Council Buys 46,166 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

