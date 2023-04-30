South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

