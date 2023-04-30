South Dakota Investment Council Sells 14,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

DAL opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.