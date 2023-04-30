South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $9,318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.44 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.