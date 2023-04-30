South Dakota Investment Council Sells 6,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $20,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.