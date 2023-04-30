South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,776 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.