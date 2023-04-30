SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

SSB stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SouthState has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SouthState by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SouthState by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

