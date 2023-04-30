S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI traded up $7.00 on Friday, hitting $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.45. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

