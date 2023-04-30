SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,158,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,600,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 471,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

