SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.