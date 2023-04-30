SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
