Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

