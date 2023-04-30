SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPS Commerce worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.