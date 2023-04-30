SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.50 million-$527.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.63 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $147.30. 114,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,901.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $2,604,900.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.