SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$128.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. 114,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

