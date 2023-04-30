SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SSAAY opened at $3.52 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 22.78%. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.2993 dividend. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.57%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

