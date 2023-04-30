Status Trading 0% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Status has a total market capitalization of $104.86 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,757.43 or 0.99916478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,145,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,853,145,116.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02717847 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,431,047.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.