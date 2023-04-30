Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.95 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,217.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00309848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00527493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.13 or 0.00407658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,857,872 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.