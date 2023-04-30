Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,170,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 24,960,000 shares. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,350,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,926,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,097,804 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STEM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,251,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,170. Stem has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

