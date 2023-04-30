Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRCL opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Stericycle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

