Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.88 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €26.51 ($29.46). The company had a trading volume of 483,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €13.35 ($14.83) and a 12-month high of €28.21 ($31.34).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

