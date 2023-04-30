Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $185.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHRD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

