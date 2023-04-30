Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $142.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.31.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.