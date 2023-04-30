Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $142.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.42.
EOG Resources Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.31.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.
Institutional Trading of EOG Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.