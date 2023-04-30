Stifel Nicolaus Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $290.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $217.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,740,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

