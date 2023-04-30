StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
