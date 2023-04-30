StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

