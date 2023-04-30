StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.