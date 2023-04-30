StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

