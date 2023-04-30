StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.