StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.94. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
