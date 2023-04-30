StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.22.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.01.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $295,752,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $69,058,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.