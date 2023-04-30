StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
