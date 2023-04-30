StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

