StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

