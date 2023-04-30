StockNews.com Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
FMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.
Farmers National Banc Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.93.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.
Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc
In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $469,280 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
Read More
