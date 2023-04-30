StockNews.com Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

FMNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $469,280 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.