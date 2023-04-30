StockNews.com Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.23.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

