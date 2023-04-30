Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $10.93 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. PDD makes up approximately 3.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $68.15 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.