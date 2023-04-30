Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Lowers Holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd reduced its position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,036 shares during the period. Adagene comprises about 0.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Adagene were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Adagene Trading Up 1.6 %
Adagene Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
See Also
