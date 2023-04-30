Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Purchases New Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. BWX Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 0.06% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.