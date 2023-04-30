Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,246,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 148,148 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.35. 337,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
