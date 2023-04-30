Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWM stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.20. 31,911,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,007,988. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.