Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,529. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.