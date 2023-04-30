Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,733,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

