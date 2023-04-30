Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $93,711.29

Substratum (SUB) traded down 62.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 68.1% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $93,711.29 and approximately $15.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00027951 USD and is down -25.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

