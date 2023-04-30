Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.00. 2,427,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

