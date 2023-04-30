Summit Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 19,664,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,544,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

