Summit Financial LLC Sells 353 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,827,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after purchasing an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,578. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

